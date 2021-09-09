Prohibitory orders in Mumbai during Ganesh festival, no processions allowed

Citing the COVID-19 situation, police on Thursday imposed orders under CrPC section 144 in prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the festival between September 10 to 19.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit pandals either, an official statement added.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the authorities to issue prohibitory orders for preventive purposes.

The Maharashtra home department had issued a circular the day before banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

on Wednesday recorded 530 new cases, highest since mid-July.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya referred to the directives of the home department as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

People can have 'darshan' of idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), the police release said.

Any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)