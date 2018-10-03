Project Utkrisht: Railways to roll out 640 rakes by 2020 for Rs 4-bn

has plans to develop 640 Utkrisht as part of upgradation of its mail/express trains in the next two years at a cost of Rs 4 billion, a said Wednesday.

The first lot of Utkrisht rolled out as Kalka Mail from on Tuesday will reach Wednesday night.

Developed as 'green rakes' (consisting of 20 or 22 coaches) at Eastern Railways' Liluah workshop, they cost Rs 600,000 each.

"Our aim to develop 140 by March 2019 after which we are planning to roll out 500 more by March 2020. The rakes will provide better facilities to passengers, including LED lightings, odourless toilets," Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, said.

The rakes have also been given a new colour scheme on the exterior beige and maroon.

All coaches of this rake are fitted with efficient LED tubelights, panel of LED lights in doorway and gangway, provision of dustbins in the toilets, stickers with 'Go Green' messages, provision of integrated basin-cum-dustbins in AC coaches.

Moreover, the toilets of all the coaches have improved fittings, vinyl wrapping provided at the doorways of the coaches, night glow stickers and Braille signages inside the coaches and new colour scheme.

The unique feature of this Utkrisht Rake is the provision of (SRT), which is a hybrid design of bio-toilet system.

Toilet has the advantages of less water consumption, no chocking of the system, complete sealing of odour and maintenance friendly, the said.