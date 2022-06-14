Prophet row: Jharkhand CM Soren asks people not to act on impulses

-
ALSO READ
Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership, CM Soren should resign: BJP
Prophet row: Internet services suspended in Ranchi in wake of protests
EC issues notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining lease
Jharkhand CM Soren gets more time to appear before EC in mining lease case
Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious
-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday cautioned people not to act on impulses and said that the state capital Ranchi, which witnessed violence during protests against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, is not a battlefield.
Two persons were killed and over two dozen people including several police officials were injured during the protests here on Friday.
The country is going through a peculiar phase. We need to move forward with great care and understanding. People often make mistakes in impulses. This city is not a battlefield. We need to take every step understanding the current situation, Soren told reporters.
The CM claimed that there seems to be a hidden agenda behind every incident.
The constitution and democracy of the country need to be saved in today's critical situation, Soren said.
Meanwhile, five people were arrested and several others detained in connection with Friday's violence, the police said in a statement.
A total of seven named accused are injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU