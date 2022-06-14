India, Indonesia navies begin joint patrol in Andaman sea, Malacca straits

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Low-pressure area likely to be formed over South Andaman Sea, says IMD
Deep depression over north Andaman Sea likely to cross Myanmar coast today
41 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,889
-
Navies of India and Indonesia on Monday began a 12-day coordinated patrol in the Andaman Sea and Straits of Malacca in reflection of their fast-expanding cooperation.
The Indian Navy units of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) are participating in the joint mission from June 13 to 24, officials said.
It is the first such drill between the two sides after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It includes a visit by the Indonesian Navy units to ANC at Port Blair from June 13 to 15 followed by a sea phase in the Andaman Sea and a visit by Indian Navy units to Sabang (Indonesia) from June 23 to 24," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.
The two navies have been carrying out the coordinated patrol along their International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) since 2002.
"This has helped build understanding and interoperability between both the navies and has facilitated measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy," the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU