Protest at Chandigarh varsity as videos from girls' hostel leak; 1 arrested

-
ALSO READ
Punjab: 10 AAP MLAs to take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet
Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab
Punjab CM praises 'best education minister' Sisodia, slams CBI raid
25,000 govt jobs announced after Punjab CM's first cabinet meeting
Agnipath row: Special security arrangements at Ludhiana railway station
-
Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said Sunday.
The protest was held on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight.
The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.
Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.
Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.
"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 11:43 IST