Data story: India logs 5,664 new Covid cases; active tally rise to 47,922
Dharamshala all set to host conference of tourism ministers today
Amit Shah flags off PM Modi's cross-country slum run in Delhi today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cross-country slum run at Major Dhyan Chand National stadium in the national capital as part of "Sewa karyakram"

ANI  General News 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kisho

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cross-country slum run at Major Dhyan Chand National stadium in the national capital as part of "Sewa karyakram".

More than 10,000 children and youth from slums will participate in the race.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned a two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

The party is observing on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign from September 17 (to October 2 during which various programmes are being organised. Blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes are being organised as part of the campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also decided to run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party is dedicating the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'.

The plan to adopt one tuberculosis patient for one year has been organized to accomplish PM Modi's vision of a TB-free India by 2025.

The celebration is being done in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups.

The party is also organising a cleanliness drive on occasion along with planting trees.

The BJP leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and needs.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition on the various aspects of his life from his childhood to becoming the leader of the nation.

Nadda also launched a blood donation camp organised at BJP headquarters. The party is holding similar exhibitions and campaigns in other states also.

Prime Minister Modi turned 72nd on Saturday.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 10:02 IST

