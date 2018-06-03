Protests disrupt life in Srinagar after CRPF vehicle runs over youth

1. CRPF jeep hits three people
A CRPF vehicle ran over three people while trying to escape a protesting mob in Srinagar’s Nowhatta region. Twenty-one-year-old Kaiser Amin Bhatt succumbed to his injuries after being run over by CRPF’s jeep. He was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS). Doctors at SKIMS said the youth died of ‘lung contusion’ on Friday evening.
2. FIR registered
An FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under sections 279 and 337 of the RPC for rash driving. Police have also lodged a case against the stone pelters for rioting.
3. Fresh clashes erupt
Fresh clashes broke out between the protesters and security forces after hundreds of people attended Kaiser Bhat's last rites. As his funeral procession was on way to Eidgah, security forces tried to stop it at Fatehkadal, leading to clashes, a police official told PTI. Few of the protesters have received minor injuries ,the official added
