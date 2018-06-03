JUST IN
Protests disrupt life in Srinagar after CRPF vehicle runs over youth

Protests broke out in Srinagar's Nowhatta region after CRPF jeep ran over three people. One person died, the other two were injured.

BS Web Desk  |  New Delhi 

1. CRPF jeep hits three people

Protesters, amid tear smoke, throw stones and bricks on the police during a clash, in Srinagar.|Photo:PTI


A CRPF vehicle ran over three people while trying to escape a protesting mob in Srinagar’s Nowhatta region. Twenty-one-year-old Kaiser Amin Bhatt succumbed to his injuries after being run over by CRPF’s jeep. He was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS). Doctors at SKIMS said the youth died of ‘lung contusion’ on Friday evening.

2. FIR registered

Security personnel patrol a deserted street during a curfew imposed to maintain law and order.|Photo:PTI

 

An FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under sections 279 and 337 of the RPC for rash driving. Police have also lodged a case against the stone pelters for rioting.

 

3. Fresh clashes erupt

Fresh clashes broke out between the protesters and security forces .|Photo:PTI

Fresh clashes broke out between the protesters and security forces after hundreds of people attended Kaiser Bhat's  last rites. As his funeral procession was on way to Eidgah, security forces tried to stop it at Fatehkadal, leading to clashes, a police official told PTI. Few of the protesters have received minor injuries ,the official added 

4. Huriyat Leaders call for a strike

Security personnel patrol a deserted street during a curfew imposed to maintain law and order.|Photo:PTI

The Huriyat leaders called for a region-wide strike to protest against the recent civilian killings in Kashmir. Most shops remained closed through the day in Srinagar.

5. Authorities impose restrictions. Separatists detained

A couple seeks permission from security personnel to move forward during a curfew imposed to maintain law and order.|Photo :PTI

To prevent the violence from spreading, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar. Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed. Separatist leaders Yasin Malik and Syed Ali Geelani have also been kept under detention.


First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 17:25 IST

