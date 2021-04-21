Provide RT-PCR test results within 24 hours: Karnataka government

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Karnataka government on Wednesday directed labs and testing agencies in the state to give the RT-PCR test results within 24-hours after collecting samples.
It also instructed that the test results be updated on the ICMR portal.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Jawaid Akhtar, in an order, pointed to the Karnataka High Court's direction to the government in this regard in the wake of the rampant spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state.
"Along with giving the RT-PCR test results within 24 hours, the information should also be updated on the ICMR portal," he said.
The High Court had on Saturday directed the state government to issue necessary instructions to the authorities and laboratories to give results at the earliest and not later than 24 hours.
There have been rising complaints about delay in getting the test results, in some cases upto three to four days, sources said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU