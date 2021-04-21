Provide RT-PCR test results within 24 hours: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Wednesday directed labs and testing agencies in the state to give the RT-PCR test results within 24-hours after collecting samples.

It also instructed that the test results be updated on the ICMR portal.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Jawaid Akhtar, in an order, pointed to the Karnataka High Court's direction to the government in this regard in the wake of the rampant spread of the second wave of in the state.

"Along with giving the RT-PCR test results within 24 hours, the information should also be updated on the ICMR portal," he said.

The High Court had on Saturday directed the state government to issue necessary instructions to the authorities and laboratories to give results at the earliest and not later than 24 hours.

There have been rising complaints about delay in getting the test results, in some cases upto three to four days, sources said.