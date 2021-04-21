JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Nashik hospital tragedy: Death toll increases to 24 as 2 more die

Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tests positive for COVID-19
Business Standard

Senior congress leader Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19

Tharoor joined a long list of Congress leaders who were recently infected with the viral disease

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI  |  General News 

Constitution and Upadhyay cannot go hand in hand, says Tharoor at JLF
File photo of Shashi Tharoor

  • ALSO READ

    Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram took to Twitter to inform that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Tharoor joined a long list of Congress leaders who were recently infected with the viral disease including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Anand Sharma and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 21 2021. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU