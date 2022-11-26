PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit

A Polar Launch Vehicle of on Saturday successfully injected the earth observation (Oceansat) into a sun-synchronous orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Saturday.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off at a prefixed time at 11.56 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at this spaceport at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown. After reaching the intended orbit 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off, the Earth Observation or the Oceansat successfully separated from the rocket and was placed into orbit, chairman S Somanath said.

Scientists would perform lowering of the rocket to place the other co-passenger satellites into a different orbit which is expected to take place in a two-hour duration. The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

