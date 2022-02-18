PUBG addict kills self on being denied mobile phone on birthday in Jaipur

-
A class 12 student from Jaipur, who was a PUBG addict, committed suicide after his parents refused to gift him a phone on his birthday, police officials said on Friday.
The teen, identified as Aaditya Kumar, celebrated his birthday on February 13 and demanded a mobile phone as gift.
His parents assured him of buying it after he cleared his 12th board exam with good marks. However, they were in for a shock when they saw him hanging from a ceiling fan with his mother's saree.
Investigation officer Rajkumar, handling the case at Sodala Police station in Jaipur, told IANS: "On Wednesday, on seeing light in Aaditya's room, his father Vijay Singh and mother checked inside only to see their son hanging. They broke open the door and rushed the boy to SMS hospital where he was brought dead."
A post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to his family members.
Rajkumar further said that Aaditya was a PUBG addict who used to attend his online classes on his grandfather's phone and play PUBG for hours.
His family members stopped him but he did not pay heed to it. On his birthday five days back, he demanded a phone from his father who promised to get him one after he passes his class XII with decent score.
He was good in his studies too, said the officer, adding that the boy went silent after his father's assurance. On Wednesday, he went silently to his room to sleep after his dinner. At midnight hung himself from a fan, said police official.
