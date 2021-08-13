Puducherry adds 113 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally goes up to 1,22,102

-
-
The union territory of Puducherry logged 113 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,22,102, a senior official of the Health Department said on Friday.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours, the Director of Health G Sriramulu said, adding the toll remained at 1,803.
The 113 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,629 samples and were spread over Puducherry (67), Mahe (34) and Karaikal (12).
Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh cases, the Director said.
The number of active cases stood at 944 with 195 in hospitals and the remaining 749 in home isolation.
The Health department Director said as many as 83 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday while the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,355.
Sriramulu said the Department has tested so far 15.68 lakh samples and found 13.40 lakh of them to be negative.
The test positivity rate rose marginally to 2.01 per cent today. The rate was 1.96 percent on Thursday.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.
He said 38,008 healthcare workers and 22,993 frontline workers have so far been vaccinated against the virus in the union territory.
The Department has so far inoculated 5.39 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.
In all, 7.53 lakh people including those who received the second dose of vaccination have been covered so far, the Director said.
