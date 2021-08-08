Puducherry Covid update: Adds 79 new cases, overall tally rises to 1,21,602

The union territory of logged 79fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,21,602, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,490 samples, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said.

The region reported 47 cases while Mahe, an enclave of in Kerala registered 20, followed by Karaikal (10) and Yanam (2).

The number of active cases stood at 849 with 181 in hospitals and the remaining 668 in home isolation.

The Health department Director said 112 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday while the overall recoveries stood at 1,18,953.

He said that there were no fatalities during the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 1,800.

The department has so far tested 15.42 lakh samples and found 13.18 lakh of them to be negative.

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 37,930 healthcare workers and 22,981 frontline workers so far.

The department also inoculated 5.26 lakh people belonging to the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, the department has vaccinated 7.36 lakh people including those who received second dose against the virus, the Health department Director said.

