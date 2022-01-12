Puducherry confirms 893 more cases of coronavirus, tally at 132,759

-
Puducherry confirmed 893 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative figure to 1,32,759 during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
One person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry during last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1,883. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,387 samples and these cases were spread over Puducherry 801, Karaikal 60, Mahe 22 and Yanam 10. In a release, Director of Health, G Sriramulu noted that the active cases were 3,203 of whom 137 were in hospitals taking treatment and the remaining 3066 patients were in home isolation. He said 44 patients recovered during last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,27,673. The test positivity rate was 20.36 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.42 percent and 96.17 percent respectively. The Department of Health has tested so far 20,78,973 samples and has found 17,64,937 out of them to be negative. The department has administered so far 14,85,255 doses which comprised 8,99,596 first doses, 5,84,896 second and 763 booster doses.
