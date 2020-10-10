Pune coronavirus update: 1,795 new cases, 40 deaths reported in district

district reported 1,795 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 3,05,144, a health official said on Saturday evening.

The in the district reached 7,114 with 40 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of 1,795 cases, 703 were from the Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,53,600 patients so far. However, 1,117 patients were also discharged from city hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 440 new cases, tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits reached 83,433, he added.

