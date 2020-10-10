1,221 new cases take Gujarat's Covid tally past 1.5L-mark

on Saturday reported 1,221 new Covid cases, taking the state's tally past the 1.5 lakh-mark to 1,50,415, while 10 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state's Covid to 3,560. A total of 51,228 tests were conducted in the state on Saturday.

Hotspot Surat reported the most number of cases at 252, followed by Ahmedabad (174), Vadodara (119), Rajkot (114), Jamnagar (96), Junagadh and Gandhinagar (37 each), Mahesana (35), Banaskantha and Bharuch (34 each), Patan (31), Kutch (25), Sabarkantha (24), Amreli and Morbi (22 each), Surendranagar (21), Panchmahals (20), Gir-Somnath and Narmada (12 each), Dahod (11), Mahisagar (10), Anand and Tapi (9 each), Kheda (8), Valsad (6), Devbhumi Dwarka (15), Navsari (4), Chotta Udepur, Botad, Porbandar and Aravalli (3 each), and Dang (2).

The state has recorded 13,021 cases so far in October at an average of 1,302 cases per day.

On Saturday, 10 people succumbed to the dreaded virus -- 4 in Ahmedabad, 3 in Surat, 2 in Gandhinagar and 1 in Rajkot.

Of the total 3,560 deaths reported from across the state so far, Ahmedabad tops the chart with 1,845 fatalities, followed by Surat (804), Vadodara (195), Rajkot (148), Gandhinagar (81), Bhavnagar (67), Patan (41), Jamnagar (34), Kutch and Junagadh (33 each), Mahesana (30), Amreli and Banaskantha (26 each), and Gir-Somnath (22).

However, Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.36 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 49,61,455 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 48,11,040 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,456 peple were discharged from different facilities on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,30,897.

There are 15,958 active cases in the state at present, of which the condition of 15,877 is stable, while 81 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, 5,94,031 people are quarantined in the state, 5,93,613 in home quarentine and 418 in government facilities.

--IANS

amc/arm

