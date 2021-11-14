Puducherry coronavirus update: 43 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 43 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 1,28,444 and the toll to 1,865.
Karaikal (13) topped in the number of cases, followed by Puducherry (11), Yanam (10) and Mahe (9), Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said.
Nineteen patients recovered, taking the overall number to 1,26,282
He said there are 297 active cases, of whom 96 were in hospitals taking treatment and remaining 201 patients were in home isolation.
Sriramulu said 19.47 lakh samples have so far been tested, of which 16.48 lakh were negative.
He said the Test Positivity Rate today was 1.62 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.32 per cent respectively.
Till date, 11,55,361 vaccine doses have been adminstered, which comprised 7,32,436 first doses and the remaining 4,22,825 were the second shots, he said.
