India records 11,271 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 17 months

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Covid LIVE: Sputnik Light can submit Russian safety data in India, says DRL
-
Even as India reported 11,271 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the active caseload stood at its lowest in the last 522 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.
The active caseload was 1,35,918, which constituted 0.39 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.
In the past 24 hours, a total of 285 deaths were registered taking India's death toll to 4,63,530.
The recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,37,859. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.
Also in the same 24 hour-period, a total of 12,55,904 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.37 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.01 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days now.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.90 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and less than 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days now.
With the administration of 57,43,840 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 112.01 crore as of Saturday morning.
This has been achieved through 1,14,65,001 sessions.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU