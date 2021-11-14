Children under five travelling to India exempted from Covid test: Centre

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
India's tour of UK tour: KS Bharat roped in as cover for Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
WTC Final: India awaits playing conditions, ICC to update teams shortly
-
Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre-and-post-arrival testing upon arrival in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
However, if they are found to be symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per protocols.
"Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol," the Health Ministry guidelines on November 11.
The Health Ministry said that the guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed in view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic.
"The global trajectory of COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) must still remain in focus," the guideline said.
This standard operating procedure (SOP) shall be valid from November 12 (00.00 hours IST) till further orders, the Ministry stated.
The revised guidelines also state that 15 days must have elapsed since the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
On arrival, de-boarding should be done, ensuring physical distancing and thermal screening of all passengers is carried out by the health officials present at the airport.
Contacts of suspected cases are co-passengers seated in the same row, plus three rows in front and three rows behind, along with identified cabin crew. Also, all the community contacts of travellers who have tested positive would be subjected to quarantine for 14 days and tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's protocol, the guidelines stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU