Puducherry reports 291 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths push toll to 228

Strict lockdown across West Bengal; violators forced to undergo tests
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a Delhi Police Constable at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease

Puducherry reported seven

more COVID-19 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 228 while 291 fresh cases were recorded, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The 291 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,074 samples taking the overall tally to 14,411, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

Seven patients including a 70-year old woman succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Mohan Kumar further said of the total 14,411 cumulative cases, 4,849 were active while 9,334 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

He said 366 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.58 per cent and 64.77 per cent respectively.

Of the 75,031 samples tested so far, 59,102 samples tested negative and the result of examination of remaining specimens was awaited, he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Malladi Krishna today visited the Government General Hospital in Yanam (his home constituency).

A release said he interacted with coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and got to know about the quality of food served to them and also the quality of treatment.

Rao instructed officials to intensify steps to control the COVID situation in Yanam which is an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:17 IST

