JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: Assam may face oxygen crisis, Tripura's situation alarming
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 415,590

With 1,285 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Chennai alone, the tally rises to 1,33,173 including 13,653 active cases

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.

Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths while 3,55,727 people were discharged, said the health department.

With 1,285 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chennai alone, the tally rises to 1,33,173 including 13,653 active cases.
First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 00:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU