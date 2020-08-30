Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 415,590

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu reports 6,993 new Covid-19 cases, state's total tally at 220,716
New Covid-19 cases drop slightly to 3,827 in Tamil Nadu, 61 deaths reported
Tamil Nadu asks Centre for special Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to resume trains, flights
India crosses crucial milestone of testing over one million people in a day
-
Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department.
The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.
Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths while 3,55,727 people were discharged, said the health department.
With 1,285 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chennai alone, the tally rises to 1,33,173 including 13,653 active cases.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU