Puducherry records 511 fresh cases; tally inches closer to 12,000

With logging 511 new



cases on Wednesday, the aggregate number of those infected by the viral infection shot up to 11,930.

Eight more people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 180.

A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said out of the 11,930 cases 4,264 were active and taking treatment in hospitals or home quarantine, while the number of patients treated and discharged was 7,486.

He said 213 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.

The fresh cases today were identified after examination of 1,296 samples.

The fatality rate was 1.51 percent while recovery rate was 62.75 percent.

The Department of Health tested so far 67,301 samples and found 53,950 out of them to be negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, the Director said.

While the hospitals in region had 425 fresh cases out of the total 511 cases, Karaikal had 28, Yanam 53 and Mahe five cases.

