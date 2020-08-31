Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 2,602 new cases, 10 more deaths

At least 2,602 people,



including a BJD MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 in on Monday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 1,03,536, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 492, with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

The fatalities were reported from six districts of the state - three each in Kandhamal and Khurda, one each in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Sundergarh.

"Regret to inform of the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the state Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the 2,602 new cases, 1,561 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 1,041 were detected during contact tracing.

BJD MLA from Chandbali, Byomakesh Ray, was among the new patients.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 616, followed by Cuttack at 236, Ganjam at 190, Kendrapara at 128, Koraput at 127, Balasore and Jajpur at 103 each.

The rest were reported from 23 other districts.

currently has 29,758 active cases, while 73,233 people have recovered so far. Fifty-three COVID- 19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

As many as 17,89,433 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in so far, including 57,877 clinical examinations on Sunday.

