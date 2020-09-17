JUST IN
Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,656 Covid-19 cases; 74 more die

Pune district reported 4,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 235,852, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Coronavirus testing
Pune district reported 4,656 new

coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,35,852 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 5,366 with 74 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district during the same period.

Also, 1,883 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

"Of the 4656 cases, 2,120 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count increased to 1,24,568.

"With 1,104 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally rose to 66,483," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 44,801, he said.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:13 IST

