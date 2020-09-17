JUST IN
Supreme Court to begin hearing SBI's plea against Anil Ambani today
Business Standard

Spike in Covid-19 cases bares gaps in Delhi, Mumbai critical care infra

Industry says govt makeshift facilities lie vacant as patients scramble for private hospital beds

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Sohini Das  |  New Delhi | Mumbai 

Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Mumbai, after having relented, are rising again and, with the increase, has returned the wait for critical care beds. Industry insiders say while many makeshift facilities are empty and most government hospitals are reporting spare capacity, people are crowding private hospitals.

Last week, the Delhi government ordered 33 hospitals to reserve more ICU beds for Covid patients. It asked 28 of these to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds for them while the remaining five were declared dedicated Covid hospitals. While the Delhi government’s ...

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:03 IST

