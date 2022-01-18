Pune sees 7,708 Covid cases, 10 deaths; district positivity rate over 23%

in Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,708 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's overall tally to 12,57,593, while the toll rose by 10 to touch 19,302, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was over 23 percent, he said.

"Of the 7,708 new cases, 3,067 were reported from city, 1,271 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 877 from rural and cantonment areas. The active tally is 63,169, of which 2,190 patients are hospitalized," he said.

The number of people who recovered from the infection on Monday was 5,215, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)