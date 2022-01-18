Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab sees 6,656 cases and 20 deaths

-
Punjab's COVID-19 caseload surged to 6,70,460 on Monday as 6,656 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 16,790 with 20 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.
Jalandhar reported 1,279 fresh cases, followed by 1,041 in Ludhiana and 702 in Mohali, the bulletin stated.
Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Patiala, three from Bathinda, two each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali and one from Pathankot, it said.
There are 43,429 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, while the positivity rate stands at 20.89 per cent. A total of 698 patients are on oxygen support and 41 critical patients are on ventilator support, it added.
As many as 4,393 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,10,241, the bulletin said.
Chandigarh reported 864 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 78,492, according to the bulletin.
With two more fatalities, the death toll in the union territory reached 1,089, the bulletin said.
There are 9,104 active cases in Chandigarh, while 68,299 people have recovered so far. The positivity rate stands at 21.42 per cent, it said.
