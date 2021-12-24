Punjab approves State General Category Commission for unreserved classes

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Navjot Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for talks
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover
-
Punjab Cabinet approved setting up of State General Category Commission for unreserved classes, informed Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Thursday.
This Commission will safeguard interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes, he added.
"The Cabinet approved to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes. This Commission will safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes," tweeted Channi.
A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan, this evening.
According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, this Commission would go a long way to safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor belonging to unreserved classes.
Notably, this decision has been taken by the Cabinet after acceding to the long-standing demand of employees belonging to general categories (unreserved classes) that their interests are not being protected and have requested the state government to constitute the General Category Commission on the pattern of Gujarat State, in Punjab also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU