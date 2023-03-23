Punjab Congress chief comes down heavily on AAP govt over Amritpal issue

chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday slammed the for alleged botched up police operation to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

In a statement, he said people's trust and confidence in the state government was at its lowest ebb ever in history.

"It won't be any exaggeration that Bhagwant Mann is spearheading the most inept state government in the country which hurtles towards a new embarrassment every new day," Warring said, adding that the absence of governance in is a matter of concern for every Punjabi.

He said there are tell tale signs that the state government's intelligence failed miserably in catching the Khalistan sympathiser even after such 'meticulous' planning as is being claimed by the state government.

Notably, the Police on Wednesday reiterated that they are making all-out efforts to trace Amritpal against whom a lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant had been issued.

"Our efforts are on to arrest him," he said.

After the police crackdown against elements of 'Waris Punjab De' on Saturday, the Khalistan sympathiser switched from Mercedes car to Brezza SUV and later went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar from where he escaped along with three others on two bikes.

Warring also wrote to Punjab's Director General of Police, saying he had earlier too written two letters drawing attention to the growing concern of Punjabis regarding the Amritpal Singh issue and about him getting emboldened with every passing day".

"I am very sure if you would have cautioned the on the urgency of the matter and had the government been serious about the damage he was inflicting on the law and order situation by misguiding the youth of Punjab, the present-day situation could have been avoided.

"..I have always been appreciative of the capabilities of Punjab Police under your able leadership as Director General, but I am dumb struck and aghast at the failure of the Punjab Police.

"I am sure that Amritpal must have been under police surveillance for his anti national activities for quite some time. As per the information in public domain, he is said to have escaped by switching vehicles and changing dresses..," the letter stated.

Warring mentioned that to allegedly cover up this failure of Punjab Police to nab Amritpal Singh, the police is rounding up a large number of youths who are branded as associates of Waris Punjab De chief.

"No doubt some young boys must have been misguided by his religious sermons, yet I feel that branding them as hardcore anti-national elements will further alienate these young people from mainstream and may push them to become hardliners, which Punjab can ill afford at this juncture.

"We do not support any leniency towards anti-national elements or criminals, but a soft approach is needed to bring these misguided youth back into the mainstream and rehabilitate them," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)