JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coal crisis for industry sparks mass unrest in Odisha's western hinterland
Business Standard

Punjab cops confident of nabbing second accused in Amritsar grenade attack

The second accused has been identified as Avtar Singh

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

punjab police
Representative image of Punjab police

Punjab police Thursday said the second accused in the Amritsar grenade attack, which left three people dead and over 20 injured, will be arrested soon.

Two motorcycle-borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. An alleged operative of militant organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), identified as Bikramjit Singh (26) was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the attack.

The second accused has been identified as Avtar Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Parmpal Singh said Avtar Singh will be nabbed soon as various police teams are looking for him.

He said Avtar Singh's father, Gurdyal Singh, had deserted the Indian Army after Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Mediapersons visiting Avtar Singh's house in Ajnala town's Chak Misri Khan village found numerous pictures of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale pasted on walls.

Bikramjit Singh's mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, expressed shock over his arrest and claimed her son was innocent.

According to police, Bikramjit Singh was driving the motorcycle while Avtar Singh hurled the grenade at the gathering.
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements