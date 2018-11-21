Grenade used in Amritsar terror attack made in Pak, one suspect held: CM

The Punjab Police has arrested one person in connection with Sunday's grenade attack on the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan that left three persons dead, Chief Minister said here on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, he said.



The second person involved in the attack, identified as Avtar Singh, is still absconding.

The Chief Minister said that the grenade used in the blast was Pakistan made.

According to him, the motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered.



ALSO READ: Grenade attack on Nirankari religious congregation in Amritsar kills 3

Amarinder said it was a "terror incident" and there was no religious link to it.