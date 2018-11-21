JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BCCI's Rahul Johri cleared of sexual harassment charge, free to resume work
Business Standard

Grenade used in Amritsar terror attack made in Pak, one suspect held: CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was a 'terror incident' and there was no religious link to it

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab blast
Spot visuals: Three people were killed and several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village. Photo: @ANI

The Punjab Police has arrested one person in connection with Sunday's grenade attack on the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan that left three persons dead, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said here on Wednesday.  

The arrested person has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, he said.
 

The second person involved in the attack, identified as Avtar Singh, is still absconding. 

The Chief Minister said that the grenade used in the blast was Pakistan made.

According to him, the motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered.
 

Amarinder said it was a "terror incident" and there was no religious link to it.  
First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements