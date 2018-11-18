Grenade attack on Nirankari religious congregation in Amritsar kills 3

-
ALSO READ
Amritsar train accident: Driver not at fault, says Northern Railway's CPRO
Amritsar train accident: Nitish questions public events near railway tracks
Punjab train accident: Amarinder visits injured, orders magisterial inquiry
Amritsar tragedy: Slow down when you spot crowd on tracks, Rlys to drivers
Amritsar train accident: Modi directs officials to provide immediate help
-
Three persons were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a religious congregation here on Sunday, police said.
The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held at Adhiwala village here, according to eyewitness accounts.
"A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters.
Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.
Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.
The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU