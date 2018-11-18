JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

KVIC planning to create 1.38 mn jobs by March 2020 through various schemes
Business Standard

Grenade attack on Nirankari religious congregation in Amritsar kills 3

Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Punjab blast
Spot visuals: Several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village. Photo: @ANI

Three persons were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a religious congregation here on Sunday, police said.

The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held at Adhiwala village here, according to eyewitness accounts.  

"A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters.
 

Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.

Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area. 

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week. 
First Published: Sun, November 18 2018. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements