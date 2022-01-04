Punjab imposes night curfew, shuts educational institutions amid Covid rise

-
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to clamp night curfew, shut educational institutions and allow cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity to arrest the spread of the infection, officials said.
Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab, according to an order issued by the home affairs and justice department on Tuesday.
All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed, it further said.
Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all employees being fully vaccinated, it said.
Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices, working spaces, factories, and industries, it said.
The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.
Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the last few days. It has so far recorded 6,05,922 Covid cases and 16,651 deaths.
