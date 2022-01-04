IMD predicts light rain over Delhi, parts of Haryana, UP today

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rain over parts of Delhi, Harayana and Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours.
IMD, in a tweet, said, "09:40 IST; Very light to light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Mundka ). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar (Haryana). Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli (U.P.) during the next 2 hours."
The rain is likely to improve the air quality of the national capital which is in the "very poor" category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 368 presently.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), high winds and intermittent rains is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" through strong dispersion and wet deposition.
As cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, New Delhi recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today.
