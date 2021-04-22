Punjab registers 130 FIRs against violators of Covid-19 norms in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Extortion, corruption are results of structural deficiencies: Neeraj Kumar
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
About 35 arrests, dozen FIRs as UP 'love jihad' law completes one month
Arguments, pleadings and high drama mark Arnab Goswami's arrest: Report
US: Vigil, 'peace walk' in Chicago after 13-year-old boy shot by a police
-
A total of 130 FIRs were registered against violators of COVID-19 norms in the last 24 hours across the state, Punjab Police has informed.
Police also said that 189 owners of shops, dhabas, ahaatas, hotels, restaurants, clubs were booked for flouting number limits and night curfew timings in the state.
Punjab has imposed a ban on all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings and announced that all malls, shops, markets, bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes in the state will stay closed till April 30.
All weekly markets will also be closed, it said, as per the new guidelines which were issued on Monday. However, the Punjab government said that marriages and wedding functions can be organised but only 20 people would be allowed to attend them.
Night curfew timings across the state are from 8 pm to 5 am, including for weddings. However, all the essential activities including operations of the industry as well as 'to and fro' movement of passengers travelling via air, trains, buses, etc have been exempted from curfew restrictions.
The Punjab government also directed the transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to 50 per cent of the vehicle's capacity.
According to official data, there are as many as 36,709 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab while the cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 2,64,562.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU