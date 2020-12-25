Punjab residents launch campaign to solicit NRIs' support for farmers

-
ALSO READ
Protesting farmers burn copies of Union agriculture minister's letter
Farmers' protest: Govt likely to seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance
Statsguru: Why Punjab farmers stand out among major agrarian states
Amit Shah's meet with farmers inconclusive; Centre to make proposals today
Best of BS Opinion: India's farm reforms, Covid-19 vaccine, and more
-
A group of Punjab residents has launched an online campaign urging NRIs to come to India to lend moral and material support to farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws.
Manik Goyal and Joban Randhawa, who are organising the #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign, said they want to increase awareness among NRIs and channelise their support for the farmers' cause.
A group of NRIs has decided to reach India on December 30 to lend "moral and material" support to protesting farmers camping at the Singhu border on the outskirts of Delhi in a bid to further strengthen their agitation against the three farm laws, the organisers said on Friday.
"NRI's led by Surinder Mavi (Toronto-Patiala) and his friends Raman Brar (Toronto-Faridkot), Vikramjit Saran (Vancouver-Mansa), are coming to India to contribute towards farmers' cause so as to provide moral and material support towards the ongoing farmers' agitation," they said.
The organisers said the ongoing farmers' agitation has led to worldwide interest and support".
As children of farmers and Punjab, it is the moral duty of NRIs to stand with the toiling sons and daughters of India who are braving harsh winter nights at Delhi borders for their rights, they added.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, are camping at Delhi borders for about a month demanding the repeal of "anti-farmer" laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU