Punjab CM Amarinder asks farmers not to disrupt state's telecom services

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon
Financial assistance to families of two Punjab farmers who died in protests
Farmer protests: Talks end in deadlock, govt proposes next meeting on Dec 9
Govt's talks with farmers inconclusive; another meeting on Dec 3
'Dilli Chalo': Punjab CM welcomes Centre's move to let farmers enter Delhi
-
Amid reports that power supply to mobile towers was being disconnected by protesting farmers in different parts of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to them to not inconvenience the general public with such actions.
He urged them to exercise the same restraint that they had been showing over the past several months and said that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chief minister said the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws should show the same discipline and sense of responsibility which they had been exercising during their protest at the Delhi border, which completed one month, and also earlier during their agitation in the state.
Singh's appeal came in the wake of a request from the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), a registered body of telecom infrastructure providers, asking the state government to persuade farmers not to resort to any unlawful activity in their fight for justice, a state government statement said here.
There were reports that farmers at various places in Punjab, including Mansa, Barnala, Ferozepur and Moga, were disconnecting the power supply to mobile towers of a particular telecom operator during the past few days, disrupting their services.
Urging farmers not to take the law into their hands by forcibly shutting down telecom connectivity or manhandling employees and technicians of telecom service providers, the chief minister said such actions were not in the interest of Punjab and its future.
Singh, in a statement here, said the people of Punjab were standing with farmers in their fight against the "black farm laws and will continue to do so".
He requested the farmers to reciprocate by ensuring that the battle for justice does not cause any problems for the people of the state.
"Forceful disruption of telecom services due to snapping of power supply to mobile towers by farmers in several parts of the state is not only adversely affecting the studies and future prospects of students, who are dependent entirely on online education, but also hampering the daily life of people working from home due to the pandemic," Singh said.
"Further, the disruption of telecom services would also seriously affect the state's already disturbed economy," the chief minister said, exhorting the farmers to continue with their peaceful protests without causing any inconvenience to the citizens of Punjab.
Singh pointed out that the prolonged economic crisis, which would be aggravated as a result of telecom service disruption in the state, would have a trigger-effect on the agriculture sector, as well as the farming community too.
The effects would be detrimental to all sections, he said, adding that such actions would adversely impact his government's efforts to attract more investment in the telecom sector which is a part of its recently announced new telecom guidelines 2020 that also aims at improving telecom connectivity in the state.
"In the wake of COVID-19, the urgency of these guidelines was felt seriously as there was a dire need to improve connectivity through easing Right of Way permissions for overground and underground telecom infrastructures.
"The guidelines were expected to give a quantum jump to the telecom and internet connectivity in the state," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU