Put off 'reunion' with 'friends' until Covid-19 is over: Mumbai police

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
-
Tapping into the buzz generated by the coming 'Reunion' episode of the American sitcom "Friends", Mumbai Police have put across a message: Reunite with your friends but only when COVID is over.
Friends: The Reunion, a special episode starring original stars of the popular comedy show "Friends" is going to stream later this month.
As a teaser of the episode released on Thursday, #FriendsReunion began to trend.
Not to miss the opportunity, Mumbai Police posted their take on Instagram with hashtags #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona.
"Reunite with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will 'be there for you," the city police said.
'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please?— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2021
Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’#FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/zhY7uTc91F
The Instagram post garnered around 53,000 likes in seven hours and hundreds of comments. The post on Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also won thousands of likes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU