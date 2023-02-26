JUST IN
Tibet has lowest literacy among all provinces in China: Delhi Think Tank
Put Savarkar's pictures instead of Gandhi's on currency: Hindu Mahasabha

The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters

Topics
Savarkar | communalisation | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Press Trust of India  |  Meerut (UP) 

Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Savarkar's 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India's freedom struggle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 18:31 IST

