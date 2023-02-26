Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to bird hit: DGCA

-
ALSO READ
Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat
Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai after bird strike
Dubai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad diverted after technical glitch
Did IndiGo miss 'premium economy' flight?
Air India Delhi-bound NY flight diverted to London due to medical emergency
-
A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb at Surat, said DGCA in an official statement on Sunday.
"On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement read.
As per an official statement from DGCA, during the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged.
"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read.
Earlier on February 25 in Bhopal, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight originated from Cochin, and diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board, the airlines said in a statement.
"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement read.
After landing at Bhopal, the airport's team, without wasting a second, quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital, Bhopal Airport said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 18:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU