Quake deaths pass 5,000 as rescuers in Turkey, Syria seek survivors

The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude and multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 on Tuesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured.

That brought the number of people killed to 5,102, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.

The struck early Monday morning, bringing down thousands of buildings.

Rescuers were racing frantically to find more survivors but their efforts were being impeded by temperatures below freezing and some 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

