Quake measuring 5.5 hits Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, tremors felt in Bengal

An measuring 5.5 on the hit parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and West Bengal on Wednesday, an India Meteorological Department official said.

No casualties have been reported so far here, police said.

The quake lasted around 15 to 20 seconds and was felt around 10.20 am.

The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to a report of the in Shillong.

Its epicentre was two km north of Kokrajhar town in and at a depth of 10 km, it said.

The tremor was felt in six northern districts of West Bengal as well as the metropolis and its surrounding districts, officials said.