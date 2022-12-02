JUST IN
Karnataka CM denies charges of deleting minority votes from electoral roll
Business Standard

Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of application on Dec 12

A court here will on December 12 pass an order on the review plea to its earlier order dismissing an intervention application on the Qutub Minar row

Topics
Delhi court | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Qutub Minar
Qutub Minar (Photo: Twitter)

A court here will on December 12 pass an order on the review plea to its earlier order dismissing an intervention application on the Qutub Minar row.

The intervention application, filed in an appeal seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside Qutub Minar, was dismissed by the court on September 20.

The applicant, Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh said he was a necessary party to the appeal.

"Arguments on the application of review heard. Be listed for order/clarification, if any, on December 12, 2022, Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said in an order passed on Thursday.

The intervention application claimed Singh was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the 'United Province of Agra' and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the property of Qutub Minar.

Against the order which dismissed the plea on the ground of it being "without merits", counsel for Singh had filed the present review application.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:13 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU