R-Day function: Bihar governor lauds govt's efforts at containing Covid-19

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday appreciated the state government for keeping an effective check on the spread of COVID-19 and its resolve to get the entire population vaccinated free of cost.
Addressing the Republic Day function at the Gandhi Maidan here, where he inspected the parade in presence of dignitaries including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and members of the state cabinet, the governor, however, urged people not to let their guard down and remain vigilant till the pandemic is firmly under control.
Lauding the state government's "tireless efforts" at containing the spread of the contagion, Chauhan noted with satisfaction that mortality rate in Bihar, at 0.57 per cent, is lower than the national average of 1.44 per cent.
On the other hand, the state's recovery rate of 98.32 per cent is much higher than the national average and the number of active cases is less than 3,000, he said.
Chauhan noted that an atmosphere of social and communal harmony prevailed in the state, the credit for which went to the government's motto of "development with justice".
Hailing the Nitish Kumar governments move of imposing a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, the governor said that it "laid the foundation for social reforms" which was complemented through efforts like campaigns against dowry and child marriage.
He also lauded the state government for reaching out to those stranded in far-off lands during the lockdown with help.
"The state government has spent more than Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to those adversely hit by the lockdown. It has made full use of the help received from the Centre for the purpose," Chauhan said.
The governor praised the authorities for maintaining a high growth rate over an extended period of time during which there has been a marked improvement in the availability of power.
Besides improved enrolment ratio of girls in schools and establishment of a large number of women's self-help groups pointed towards a decline in gender disparity, he observed.
