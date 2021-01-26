Agri unions, Left parties hold rally in Telangana in support of farmers

Leaders and activists of Left parties, farmers' associations and others on Tuesday held a rally here in support of the in Delhi and demanded repeal of the new farm laws.

The 'farmers' parade', organised by the unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), condemned the "police action against farmers" in the capital on Tuesday, a release said.

The rally demanded the abrogation of the farm laws, it said.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, his CPI(M) counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram, Jana Samiti (TJS) leader Kodandaram and leaders of various other unions attended the event.