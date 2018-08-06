R K Dhawan, senior Congress leader and Indira Gandhi aide, dies at 81

-
Former Union minister and Indira Gandhi's close confidant R K Dhawan died this evening at a local hospital. He was 81.
He breathed his last at the B L Kapur hospital around 7 pm, sources close to the family said.
Dhawan was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.
"Our homage to veteran Congress leader, Sh. R.K.Dhawan, who breathed his last today. His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment & untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP," Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
Rajinder Kumar Dhawan was a Rajya Sabha member and a private secretary to Indira Gandhi for a long time.
