UP rivers flowing above danger mark, monsoon casualty reaches 170

The late revival of monsoon, which saved Uttar Pradesh from a potential drought about two weeks ago, has brought heavy rainfalland miseries, with flood- related reaching 170.

While the state relief commissioner’s office says about 170 deaths so far, unofficial and unconfirmed reports have pegged the at about 185. At least six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

With major rivers such as Ganga, Ram Ganga, Sai, Ghagra, Rapti and Gandak showing a rising trend at different places, the situation is likely to worsen, since the inundated areas would get flooded with water coming from the catchments areas.

Besides, Sai, Sharda and Ghagra rivers are already flowing above the danger mark at Rae Bareli, Paliakalan (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Barabanki respectively. Sai was flowing 0.85 metre above the danger mark of 101 metres at Rae Bareli.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was reported from Bijnore, Saharanpur and Bahraich districts. At the same time, heavy downpour in the neighbouring Uttarakhand continued to contribute to the already swollen rivers, which are inundating the downstream areas along their routes.

Ganga, Saryu and Rapti are nearing the red mark at Kachal Bridge (Bulandshahr), Basti and Balrampur districts respectively.

Recently, a part of the service lane flanking the famous was washed away due to incessant rainfall. Besides, there are also reports of cracks in the sideways of the expressway at some places owing to heavy rainfall eroding the embankments at low-lying portions.

According to official sources, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at sporadic places in the state during the next 24 hours. The remaining places are also expected to get light to moderate downpour.

Due to heavy rainfall, old and dilapidated buildings have collapsed at several places, including Lucknow, claiming human lives and injuring several others. Following such incidents, the Lucknow district administration and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) have expedited the process of identifying such old edifices for issuing notices of demolition.

At the same time, reports of people, including children drowning in rivers, ponds and other water bodies continue to come in from all over the state, including Ghazipur, Gonda, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Balrampur, Bahraich etc.

Meanwhile, hundreds of hectares of agricultural and habitable areas have also got either submerged in water or washed away in the strong currents of flood waters.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Gonda districts. He had directed officials to accelerate flood relief and rescue operations to minimise damage to human life. The chief secretary has been monitoring the flood situation. The government is coordinating with the central agencies for providing succour to people.