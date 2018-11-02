JUST IN
SC refuses to re-open Bofors case, rejects CBI's appeal citing long delay
Rafale deal: Dassault paid kickbacks to Ambani's firm, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that CBI chief Alok Verma was removed as he wanted to investigate the deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that Dassault Aviation paid Rs 2.84 billion to Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the "first installment of kickbacks" and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was having "sleepless nights" fearing action if a probe was conducted into the Rafale deal.

He also alleged that CBI chief Alok Verma was removed as he wanted to investigate the deal.

There was no immediate reaction from the government and Ambani on the fresh charges made by Gandhi. However, they have previously rejected all allegations made over the Rafale deal.

Dassault Aviation CEO ric Trappier has said the reason Ambani's firm was given the offset contract and not state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was that it had land for the project, he said, alleging the land was purchased by Ambani's company with the money that Dassault gave.

"Dassault gave Rs 2.84 billion to a loss-making company with a valuation of Rs 8,30,000. This is the first installment of kickbacks that has been given to Anil Ambani," he said.

"Rafale is an open and shut case and there is only one man who has done corruption," he said.
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 13:05 IST

