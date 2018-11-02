MJ Akbar rejects journalist's rape charge, says relationship was consensual

Former Union M J on Friday refuted rape charges levelled against him by a former employee saying they were in a consensual relationship.

The journalist, Pallavi Gogoi, has accused MJ of raping her at a hotel in over two decades ago. Gogoi, who is presently based in United States, has also claimed that she faced harassment at the hands of the former while working as the of the publication's op-ed page at the age of 23.

She narrated her alleged ordeal in a detailed column for the Washington Post, published on November 1.

"On 2 Nov, 2018, the Washington Post ran a piece written by Ms. Pallavi Gogoi, detailing false allegations of rape and violence against me. I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light," MJ told ANI.

"Somewhere around 1994, Ms. Pallavi Gogoi&I entered into consensual relationship that spanned several months.This relationship gave rise to talk &would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note," he added.

Recounting the details of the alleged incident, Gogoi claims that she was once in after covering an assignment in a remote village, when called her to his hotel for discussing a story. Upon reaching there, she was raped by the former of Asian Age, the woman alleged.

"In his hotel room, even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me. Instead of reporting him to the police, I was filled with shame. I didn't tell anyone about this then. Would anyone have believed me? I blamed myself. Why did I go to the hotel room?" she wrote.

She further claimed that the incident left her broken and destroyed and she couldn't muster courage at the time to share it with her immediate colleagues.

"What was worse was that after that first time, his grip over me got tighter. I stopped fighting his advances because I felt so helpless. He continued to coerce me. For a few months, he continued to defile me sexually, verbally, emotionally," she asserted in her written account.

Gogoi further wrote that, years later, she shared the story of her alleged sexual assault with her friends and her to-be husband.

In the detailed piece about her experience with Akbar at the Asian Age, she has also alleged that before being raped, she resisted two of Akbar's attempts to forcibly kiss her.

She had joined the at the age of 22 when Akbar was the

Recalling the first incident from 1994, Gogoi claimed that Akbar first lunged to kiss her when she was getting an op-ed vetted by him. The incident, which she claims happened at the office, left her red-faced, confused, and ashamed. She also asserted that she immediately confided in one of her colleagues.

The second incident, she wrote, happened at a posh Mumbai hotel, where Akbar called her to his room to see the layouts of a magazine. She claims to have fought another attempt of forced kissing by Akbar at this place, which resulted in scratch marks being left behind on her face.

While returning back to after the incident, Gogoi claimed to have been threatened by Akbar to be kicked out from the job. It was few months after these two incidents that the reported sexual assault in took place, she added.

The American daily, in which the column was published, also reached out to MJ Akbar's for his client's version of the said incident.

"We reached out to Sandeep Kapur, M.J. Akbar's lawyer, for comment on the accounts laid out in this piece. The response: 'My client states that these [incidents and allegations] are false and expressly denied,'" said.