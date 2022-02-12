Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with state honours, says Maharashtra CM

-
ALSO READ
Chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours
Chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh cremated in Bhopal today
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral
Top headlines: CDS cremated; govt says all Omicron cases have mild symptoms
Stoic grief and slogans as CDS Rawat and wife cremated with full honours
-
Rahul Bajaj will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday as he and state governor B S Koshyari condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist saying his contribution in the field of industrial development in the country was unparalleled.
Thackeray said he has instructed that Bajaj be given a state funeral.
According to a Bajaj group official, Rahul Bajaj's last rites will be held on Sunday.
Bajaj died at a hospital in Pune on Saturday afternoon. He was 83.
"The contribution of the Bajaj family in the nation's freedom movement and its industrial and social development is very high. During his tenure as chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj expanded the business empire of the group in India and outside," the Governor said.
"Rahul Bajaj introduced many modern management practices and made Bajaj a popular brand name. He was very vocal about expressing his views on issues concerning the business world in the country," Koshyari added.
The contribution of the Bajaj group to the industrial development of Maharashtra is particularly high, and the group has also been a leader in discharging social responsibility, he said, adding that, with the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the nation and particularly Maharashtra had lost a visionary business leader.
The chief minister said the country had lost not just a great industrialist but someone who was very aware of his social responsibility and was vocal on issues faced by the country.
The departed industrialist was a guide to budding entrepreneurs and also advised the state government on industrial policy issues, Thackeray said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU